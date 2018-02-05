NBC Says 'Equipment Failure' Caused Black Screen During Super Bowl LII

Chancellor Agard
February 04, 2018 09:37 PM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

TV screens briefly went blank and lost sound during NBC’s broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Viewers were met with about 15-30 seconds of, well, nothing during a commercial break in the middle of the second quarter. Many people on Twitter were confused, and some joked that it was the best commercial of the game, because, of course, the internet did.

“Was a commercial just a black screen? What does it mean!!!?” tweeted Josh Groban when it happened.

Shortly after that slightly embarrassing period of dead air, an NBC spokesperson used Twitter to explain that it was caused by an equipment failure and that, despite some concerns, we didn’t miss anything.

“We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed,” said a NBC Sports spokesperson in a tweet from the official NBC Sports account.

Check out more hilarious reactions to the black screen below:

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now