Engaged Kit Harington Spotted Shooting Final Season of Game of Thrones in Croatia

Jon Snow is in the building!

On Wednesday, Kit Harington was spotted filming scenes for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The actor, who announced his engagement to his former Thrones costar Rose Leslie in September, was wearing his character’s classic thick fur cloak as he took a smoke break between takes.

Kit Harington BACKGRID

Last month, HBO finally confirmed the long-speculated news that its flagship hit series is taking a year off and won’t return with the six-episode season until 2019. Entertainment Weekly had previously reported that GoT might skip 2018 after show-runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained they planned to spend a year and a half crafting the series’ final episodes in an effort to make the last hours as spectacular and satisfying as possible.

The final season, currently in production, is expected to film until this summer. A premiere date has not yet been announced.