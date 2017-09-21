Employee at Kardashians’ Boutique DASH Held At Gunpoint, Police Actively Looking for Suspect

A scary situation has unfolded at the Kardashians’ fashion boutique DASH in Los Angeles.

“On Thursday, at approximately at 11:20 am PST, a female white adult walked into the store with a revolver,” a spokesperson for the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE. “She pointed it at one of the employees and mumbled something, knocked some things off of the counter and then walked out.”

Police confirm that there were no injuries and are actively looking for the suspect.

This isn’t the first attempted robbery that has occurred at the shop owned by sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian.

Earlier this year, LAPD investigated a theft that resulted in about $1,400 to $1,600 of stolen items, according to Entertainment Tonight. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage, giving police a good lead.

In October 2016, Kardashian West was tied up, held at gunpoint, and robbed of $10 million in jewelry by armed masked men dressed as police while in Paris for Fashion Week.

“She is badly shaken but physically unharmed,” her rep previously told PEOPLE.

In January, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache in which he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

TMZ first reported news of the DASH incident.