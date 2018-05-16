Empire's Jussie Smollett Congratulates Taraji P. Henson on Engagement: 'I Love Her So Much'

Taraji P. Henson‘s wedding to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden will be a Lyons family affair.

“It’s going to be lit!” her Empire costar Jussie Smollett told PEOPLE on Tuesday at Belvedere Vodka’s Ginger Zest Launch in New York City. “Taraji and Kelvin together, they know how to throw a party. So it’s going to be a good time for sure.”

Smollett, who kicks off the North American leg of his Sum of My Music tour Thursday, knew Hayden planned to propose to Henson but didn’t know when the 34-year-old was going to pop the question. The actress, 47, ended up announcing her engagement on Instagram Monday.

“I was on a plane and I landed, and it was the first thing that I saw,” said Smollett, 34. “I went to the hotel, and I FaceTimed her, and she’s like, ‘Ah!’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden: ‘I Said Yes Ya’ll!!!’

The “Hurt People” singer has nothing but love for the happy couple.

“I love her so much. I love Kelvin,” Smollett gushed. “When good people find each other, they should be together. She’s so important to me and her heart is so big, it’s nice to know that her heart is taken care of.”

Smollett at Belvedere Vodka's celebration of its newest expression Ginger Zest with Candice Kumai at NoMo SoHo on May 15 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

And the affection goes both ways. Smollett says Henson plans to attend the Atlanta date of his upcoming tour, and the two are in multiple group chats together with their costars Grace and Trai Byers, Terrence Howard, and Gabourey Sidibe, and creator Lee Daniels.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“We have a group text and we have a group DM,” the actor explained. “It’s the best. There’s also separate DMs. There is the DM that is Lee, Taraji, Gabi and me. There’s the DM that is Taraji, Terrence, Lee, me and Gabi. And then there’s the thread that’s me, Trai, Grace.”

Empire airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.