Reese Witherspoon was tired of working in a man’s world.

“So often I’m the only woman on a set full of men,” she told PEOPLE in February.

But through her production company Pacific Standard, the actress brought Liane Moriarty‘s female-driven novel Big Little Lies — which just won the Emmy for outstanding limited series — to HBO as a seven-part whodunit drama with a healthy dose of acerbic humor

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & More Hit the Red Carpet for Big Little Lies Premiere

“It became this really interesting group of women whose work I’d always loved,” Witherspoon, 40, said of enlisting Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz to star alongside her in the limited series, which explores themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood.

“Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure,” she says. “I learned so much from each of them.”

For full Emmys coverage, click here

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.