Tituss Burgess – they don’t love you like we love you.

The actor opened up about his character’s “ode to Beyoncé” in season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to PeopleTV on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Of one moment – where he wore a “Hold Up” dress replica, strutting the New York City streets while haplessly swinging a baseball bat – Burgess says, “That felt good, a little too good.”

“Kinda want my own, like, smashing window batting range in my backyard,” adds Burgess. “It felt great.”

Burgess also channeled the music diva’s black-and-white “Sorry” video during the same episode, telling his roommate Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), “I’m Lemonade-ing.”

The actor further tells PeopleTV that it remains to be seen if his character will ever find love on the series, noting, “I think Titus by nature is a wanderer. I don’t think he knows how to settle down.”

Dozens of A-listers have descended on Hollywood for TV’s biggest night, the 2017 Emmy Awards. Some of the biggest shows will be battling it out for the night’s top awards, including The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld for outstanding drama series and Atlanta, black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep for outstanding comedy series.

Other big awards to watch include outstanding limited series (which pits Big Little Lies, The Night Of, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius and Fargo against one another) and the major acting categories like outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie and lead actor in a drama series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.