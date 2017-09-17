'If You See Scratches on My Colleagues' Faces, that Was Me,' and More of the Emmys Red Carpet's Best Quotes
Stars got honest on the red carpet ahead of the biggest night in television — with some hilarious results
REESE WITHERSPOON
"It was so great to work with her as an adult woman, and getting to be her friend."
— on getting to know Big Little Lies castmate Zoe Kravitz as an adult
CHRISSY METZ
"We root for each other, we care for each other. We're there for each other in every way. Not everyone has that with their co-workers."
— on the This Is Us cast's close bond
SHAILENE WOODLEY
"All my friends who watch TV, I always just ask them when they have time to. I'm a reader. I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."
— on why she hasn't had a television in her home in seven years
LEA MICHELE
"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal."
— on why when her boyfriend Zandy Reich's meeting with her former Glee boss Murphy was such a big moment
KATE MCKINNON
"If you see scratches on my colleagues' faces, that was me."
— joking about competition between her Saturday Night Live castmates at the Emmys
ELISABETH MOSS
"Never, [there will never] be a moment that will ever beat that moment. I'm done. It's all downhill.”
— on why an Emmys win wouldn't top the moment she met Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo
STERLING K. BROWN
"It’s learning to adjust to the new normal. They are caviar problems. Or, as black people like to call them, 'white people’s problems.'"
— on the changes his professional success has brought in his personal life
RACHEL BLOOM
"I can resell it. I'm now at the place where I can afford it. It's hard to get places to lend me dresses because I'm not a size zero. I can afford it, so it's okay. I can always resell it on the Real Real."
— on buying her own Gucci dress for the Emmys
MILO VENTIMIGLIA
"I'm old enough to know I'm not young enough to think I know everything."
— on the life lessons he's learned by his 40th birthday
SOFIA VERGARA
"We have two more years supposedly, but I'm praying and praying they have no other show and need us again."
— hoping that Modern Family never gets canceled
ELLIE KEMPER
"The only thing that would calm him down is the in-flight magazine with a picture of the beautiful Allison Williams on the cover. If you want to calm your child down, show him a picture of Allison Williams. She will lull him into a sweet sleep."
— parenting advice that she picked up from her first flight with son James
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
"To me, obviously I'm very grateful, but I haven't processed it yet. It hasn't sunk in. I think it should have by now, but it hasn't. Maybe when I'm in my chair. It's pretty surreal."
— on the realization that she's one of the youngest Emmy nominees of all time
