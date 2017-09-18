Kate & Jackie! Ben & Lindsay! All the New Celeb Couples Who Stepped Out at the Emmys
The Emmys doubled as a major relationship milestone for these pairs
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
KATE MCKINNON & JACKIE ABBOTT
The Saturday Night Live star picked up her second win as a member of the sketch comedy show at the awards ceremony, where she also made her first appearance with her girlfriend, an actress and photographer.
McKinnon, who is SNL's first openly gay female cast member, was seated next to Abbott in the audience, and gave her a hug before accepting her award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
2 of 8
ZOË KRAVITZ & KARL GLUSMAN
The Big Little Lies actress and her actor-boyfriend celebrated their one-year anniversary at the awards ceremony, which also marked the pair's Emmys red carpet debut. "Happy 1 year @karlglusman," Kravitz captioned a photo of the two posing together at the show. "I'm crazy about you kid."
3 of 8
ELIZABETH OLSEN & ROBBIE ARNETT
Ahead of the Emmys, the actress and her musician beau took their romance public while attending the 2017 Gersh pre-Emmys party together.
4 of 8
MILO VENTIMIGLIA & KELLY EGARIAN
They have been keeping their relationship out of the public eye, but on his big night, Ventimiglia wanted his girlfriend by his side. The This Is Us star was seen looking cozy with Egarian, a marketing coordinator, at the awards show. The pair sat next to each other inside the theater, though they did not pose for pics together on the red carpet. They later hit the Fox afterparty with the This Is Us cast — though made sure to pose with people between them.
5 of 8
BEN AFFLECK & LINDSAY SHOOKUS
Affleck and Shookus are awards show official! The actor supported his girlfriend at the Emmys, where the Saturday Night Live producer took the stage when the show won outstanding variety sketch series. The duo, who took their relationship public in early July, have been spotted out together numerous times throughout the summer, and at the Emmys, they sat together, though skipped the red carpet.
6 of 8
ERIC STONESTREET & LINDSAY SCHWEITZER
The Modern Family star, who has been dating Schweitzer since late August, enlisted the pediatric nurse to be his date on TV's biggest night.
7 of 8
MANDY MOORE & TAYLOR GOLDSMITH
Although they didn't walk the Emmys red carpet together, the This Is Us star showed off her engagement bling as she made her way to the theater. Inside the ceremony, Moore and her newly minted fiancé happily reunited, as evidenced on Billy Eichner's Instagram.
8 of 8
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI & TIM LODEN
Surprise! The Handmaid's Tale actress is married — and the newlyweds' red carpet debut as husband and wife just so happened to go down at the Emmys. Not too shabby, eh?
See Also
More
More
Kellie Pickler 'Would Love' to Make a Cameo on American Idol Reboot: 'It Forever Changed My Life'
Seeing Double! Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Big Little Lies' Emmys Success with Look-Alike Daughter Ava
Will Jaime Lannister Survive Game of Thrones?
Zoë Kravitz Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Karl Glusman at the Emmys: ‘I’m Crazy About You, Kid’
Kate McKinnon Makes First Appearance with New Girlfriend at Emmys