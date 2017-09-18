Fans Call Out Emmys for Omitting Dick Gregory, Charlie Murphey and More From in Memorium Tribute Segment

The 2017 Emmys In Memoriam segment has been called out for a perceived flub.

Following the touching memorial montage of recently deceased Hollywood stars, a slew of viewers took to social media to point out a few forgotten names.

Former TV legends Dick Gregory, Charlie Murphy, Harry Dean Stanton and Frank Vincent were all left out of the tribute.

“Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I’ll never forget you. I miss you both,” Common wrote on Twitter.

Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I'll never forget you. I miss you both. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ot0nfxvjMO — COMMON (@common) September 18, 2017

Vincent and Stanton both passed away within a week of the show, meaning the showrunners might not have had enough time to update the presentation. However, Murphy and Gregory passed away in April and August of this year, respectively.

One Twitter user pointed out that Jerry Lewis, who was included in the segment, passed away within a day of Gregory.

They had Jerry Lewis. Who died the same day as dick Gregory. So… https://t.co/KqBA8RTjpe — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 18, 2017

#Emmys did not include Frank Vincent, Dick Gregory, Harry Dean Stanton, or Charlie Murphy but don't fret, they made room for Roger Ailes! pic.twitter.com/0rb2EDeT2N — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2017

Left Charlie Murphy right out of that In Memoriam #Emmys — Travon Free (@Travon) September 18, 2017

Viola Davis introduced the touching tribute on Sunday, remembering such stars as Carrie Fisher, Mary Tyler Moore, Adam West and Glen Campbell before a slideshow of names were honored.

For full Emmys coverage, click here

“From a rhinestone cowboy to a king of comedy, we also said goodbye to the people who created the shows we loved,” Davis said.

Among those honored were John Hurt, Agnes Nixon, Bill Paxton, Roger Moore and Alan Thicke. The controversial former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes was also included in the tribute, with silence permeating the room.