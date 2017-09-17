The Hottest Couples at the 2017 Emmys

NICOLE KIDMAN & KEITH URBAN

Who knew it was possible to fit so much love into one picture? Kidman and Urban apparently got the memo — and succeeded.

VIOLA DAVIS & JULIUS TENNON

Orange you glad? Davis and her husband strike a pose on the red carpet before heading inside.

CHRIS HARDWICK & LYDIA HEARST

The aww-worthy couple is "all set for TV Prom!" 

ERIC STONESTREET & LINDSAY SCHWEITZER

Here they come! Stonestreet and his nurse-girlfriend make their red carpet debut as a couple together.

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & JUSTIN MIKITA

The Modern Family star shows his love for his husband with a quick smooch.

ANTHONY ANDERSON & ALVINA STEWART

Smiles all around! The Black-ish star and his wife sport matching ensembles.

MELISSA MCCARTHY & BEN FALCONE

If there was an award for "Funniest and Coolest Couple at the Emmys," we'd give it to McCarthy and Falcone.

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN

The married couple are total smizing pros on the red carpet.

EMMY ROSSUM & SAM ESMAIL

The newlywed actress delivers the ultimate look of love at her husband.

ARIEL WINTER & LEVI MEADEN

The Modern Family star and her boyfriend slay the red carpet.

JAMES CORDEN & JULIA CAREY

The late-night talk show host embraces his wife's growing baby bump.

ABBY ELLIOTT & BILL KENNEDY

From Odd Mom Out to the red carpet, Elliott enlists her husband as her Emmys date.

KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY GORDON

Nanjiani and Gordon, whose relationship inspired their film The Big Sick, are among a group of stars who are supporting the ACLU with blue ribbons on the red carpet.

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI & TIM LODEN

The Handmaid's Tale actress and her newly minted husband are picture-perfect as they make their way down the red carpet.

FELICITY HUFFMAN & WILLIAM H. MACY

One week after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, the American Crime and Shameless stars happily turn the awards show into their own date night.

ERIN LIM & LAMORNE MORRIS

The New Girl actor and his girlfriend prove they're mirror images of one another on the red carpet.

STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

We can only hope we find someone who looks at us the way the This Is Us star adoringly looks at his wife.

CHRIS SULLIVAN & RACHEL REICHARD

Why so serious? The This Is Us star and his wife pull out all the style stops at the awards ceremony.

