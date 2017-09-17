The Hottest Couples at the 2017 Emmys
These star couples will definitely make you “aww”
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 18
NICOLE KIDMAN & KEITH URBAN
Who knew it was possible to fit so much love into one picture? Kidman and Urban apparently got the memo — and succeeded.
2 of 18
VIOLA DAVIS & JULIUS TENNON
Orange you glad? Davis and her husband strike a pose on the red carpet before heading inside.
3 of 18
CHRIS HARDWICK & LYDIA HEARST
The aww-worthy couple is "all set for TV Prom!"
4 of 18
ERIC STONESTREET & LINDSAY SCHWEITZER
Here they come! Stonestreet and his nurse-girlfriend make their red carpet debut as a couple together.
5 of 18
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & JUSTIN MIKITA
The Modern Family star shows his love for his husband with a quick smooch.
6 of 18
ANTHONY ANDERSON & ALVINA STEWART
Smiles all around! The Black-ish star and his wife sport matching ensembles.
7 of 18
MELISSA MCCARTHY & BEN FALCONE
If there was an award for "Funniest and Coolest Couple at the Emmys," we'd give it to McCarthy and Falcone.
8 of 18
ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN
The married couple are total smizing pros on the red carpet.
9 of 18
EMMY ROSSUM & SAM ESMAIL
The newlywed actress delivers the ultimate look of love at her husband.
10 of 18
ARIEL WINTER & LEVI MEADEN
The Modern Family star and her boyfriend slay the red carpet.
11 of 18
JAMES CORDEN & JULIA CAREY
The late-night talk show host embraces his wife's growing baby bump.
12 of 18
ABBY ELLIOTT & BILL KENNEDY
From Odd Mom Out to the red carpet, Elliott enlists her husband as her Emmys date.
13 of 18
KUMAIL NANJIANI & EMILY GORDON
Nanjiani and Gordon, whose relationship inspired their film The Big Sick, are among a group of stars who are supporting the ACLU with blue ribbons on the red carpet.
14 of 18
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI & TIM LODEN
The Handmaid's Tale actress and her newly minted husband are picture-perfect as they make their way down the red carpet.
15 of 18
FELICITY HUFFMAN & WILLIAM H. MACY
One week after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, the American Crime and Shameless stars happily turn the awards show into their own date night.
16 of 18
ERIN LIM & LAMORNE MORRIS
The New Girl actor and his girlfriend prove they're mirror images of one another on the red carpet.
17 of 18
STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE
We can only hope we find someone who looks at us the way the This Is Us star adoringly looks at his wife.
18 of 18
CHRIS SULLIVAN & RACHEL REICHARD
Why so serious? The This Is Us star and his wife pull out all the style stops at the awards ceremony.
See Also
More
More
Big Little Lies' Laura Dern Wins First-Ever Emmy, for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys
The Absolute Best Celebrity Reactions to Sean Spicer's Surprise Emmys Appearance