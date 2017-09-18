John Oliver and Dave Chappelle’s Emmy Shout Outs Cause ‘D.C. Public Schools’ to Trend on Twitter

Leave it to Dave Chappelle and John Oliver to get the Twittersphere talking.

Chappelle, 44, inadvertently sparked the trending topic at Sunday’s Emmy Awards when he gave a shout out to Washington, D.C., public schools during an unrehearsed bit alongside Melissa McCarthy.

“I am truly amazed how many black people are here. I counted 11 on the monitor. I should also tell you that I skipped rehearsal,” Chappelle said.

“Shout out to D.C. public schools. Here we go,” he said before going back to reading the monitor.

Later in the show, John Oliver urged Twitter users to use the hashtag #DCpublicschools to make the slogan trend on the social media site.

With that, the hashtag was soon in the site’s top ten trending topics.

“I see John Oliver wants us to get #DCPublicSchools trending,” one person tweeted. “I’ll help b/c he’s never steered me wrong.”

Another added: So much love to @iamjohnoliver for bringing attention to the issues that matter. #DCpublicschools #NeverForget #resilience.”

Officials with the school system’s Twitter account even reacted with a photo of a surprised little girl.

“Us right now. #dcpublicschools #emmys,” officials wrote.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.