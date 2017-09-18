Gina Rodriguez Meets 'The Queen,' Plus More Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Celebs at the Emmys
Take a peek at what went on inside the awards ceremony
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 9
RUPAUL & GINA RODRIGUEZ
Strike a pose! RuPaul makes snacking on an apple look fierce during an impromptu selfie sesh with the Jane the Virgin actress.
2 of 9
LEA MICHELE & KUMAIL NANJIANI
The Mayor star snaps a selfie with The Big Sick actor backstage.
3 of 9
IAIN ARMITAGE, JIM PARSONS & BILLY EICHNER
Iain, who plays the titular character in Young Sheldon, is one-third of a very cool Emmys squad — made up by Parsons and Eichner.
4 of 9
OPRAH WINFREY & ANTHONY ANDERSON
Seconds before the start of the Emmys, Anderson and Winfrey catch up and embrace.
5 of 9
SOFIA VERGARA & SARAH HYLAND
The Modern Family costars prove they are always photo-ready in this adorable snapshot.
6 of 9
SOFIA VERGARA & ERIC STONESTREET
Stonestreet can't get enough of his Modern Family costar's ponytail, much to the actress' delight.
7 of 9
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, TY BURRELL, JESSICA BIEL & JANE FONDA
This might go down as one of the most memorable photobombs in Emmys history — thanks to Fonda and Biel.
8 of 9
BILLY EICHNER, RUPAUL & MICHELLE VISAGE
During the ceremony, the trio took a moment to come together for a group shot.
9 of 9
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN & SAMUEL KAI SCHREIBER
"Shut the front door!!! We can go home now," wrote Liev Schreiber of his son meeting the Stranger Things actress at the Emmys.
