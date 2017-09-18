Gina Rodriguez Meets 'The Queen,' Plus More Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Celebs at the Emmys

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 9

Gina Rodriguez/Twitter

RUPAUL & GINA RODRIGUEZ

Strike a pose! RuPaul makes snacking on an apple look fierce during an impromptu selfie sesh with the Jane the Virgin actress.

2 of 9

Lea Michele/Twitter

LEA MICHELE & KUMAIL NANJIANI

The Mayor star snaps a selfie with The Big Sick actor backstage.

3 of 9

Iain Armitage/Twitter

IAIN ARMITAGE, JIM PARSONS & BILLY EICHNER

Iain, who plays the titular character in Young Sheldon, is one-third of a very cool Emmys squad — made up by Parsons and Eichner.

4 of 9

Colbert Late Show/Instagram

OPRAH WINFREY & ANTHONY ANDERSON

Seconds before the start of the Emmys, Anderson and Winfrey catch up and embrace.

5 of 9

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA & SARAH HYLAND

The Modern Family costars prove they are always photo-ready in this adorable snapshot.

6 of 9

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA & ERIC STONESTREET

Stonestreet can't get enough of his Modern Family costar's ponytail, much to the actress' delight. 

7 of 9

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, TY BURRELL, JESSICA BIEL & JANE FONDA

This might go down as one of the most memorable photobombs in Emmys history — thanks to Fonda and Biel.

8 of 9

Billy Eichner/Instagram

BILLY EICHNER, RUPAUL & MICHELLE VISAGE

During the ceremony, the trio took a moment to come together for a group shot.

9 of 9

Liev Schreiber/Instagram

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN & SAMUEL KAI SCHREIBER

"Shut the front door!!! We can go home now," wrote Liev Schreiber of his son meeting the Stranger Things actress at the Emmys.

