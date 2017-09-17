This Is Us' Stars Open Up About Adjusting To The Show's Mega Success – and Being 'Best Friends'

The This Is Us castmembers like each other so much it’s “disgusting,” jokes star Justin Hartley.

Hartley and his onscreen mom – Mandy Moore – and sister-in-law – Susan Kelechi Watson – cozied up on the Emmy’s red carpet, with the actor gushing to PEOPLE TV, “These are like some of my best friends.”

Adds Moore, “True story, yes, we all really love each other.”

Of adjusting to This Is Us‘ catapulting fame after premiering last fall, Watson says that the cast is “kind of like, so low-key.”

“We are so grateful that people have come along for the ride with us because we feel so incredibly proud and excited by it,” she adds.

Echoes Moore, “Ithink that’s what’s so great about our show, is none of us are perfect people… [It’s] really representational of all of us out there in life.”

