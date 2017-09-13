The stars will come out for Sunday’s 69th annual Emmy Awards, live from Los Angeles.

As part of the celebration of television’s biggest night, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will partner for a red carpet live-stream pre-show.

PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will host the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show from the brand’s New York studios while PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman and the host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, Lola Ogunnaike, will report directly from the Emmys red carpet in Los Angeles. (We will also have a panel in New York with Jeremy and Andrea: Jessica Shaw and Touré, hosts of BingeWorthy, will break down the tightest races and Andrea Lavinthal, PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director, and Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle Editor-at-Large, will talk all things fashion as the stars arrive.)

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream for two hours on the PEOPLE TV free app, People.com and EW.com. Additionally, the pre-show will stream on InStyle.com, Essence.com, and Time.com. The show will also stream on Twitter: http://people.twitter.com/.

The pre-show’s hosts and correspondents will share impressions and reactions to this year’s Emmys on social platforms throughout the evening using the hashtag #EmmysLive.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com