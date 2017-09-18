Congratulations, Nicole Kidman!

The star took home the 2017 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies.

Jason Bateman and Sarah Paulson took the stage on Sunday to present the award.

“Reese, I share this with you,” Kidman, 50, said of costar Reese Witherspoon.

“I have a huge artistic family who have supported me through all of my ups and downs,” she said.

“I also am a mother and a wife,” she continued. “I have two little girls — Sunny and Faith — and my darling [husband] Keith [Urban], whom I asked to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’ “

In addition to Kidman, the nominees were Carrie Coon (Fargo), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan) and Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.