Milo Ventimiglia on Turning 40: ‘I Feel Like I’ve Arrived Into Complete Adulthood’

Milo Ventimiglia may play a father to three kids on This Is Us, but the actor is just starting to feel like a man himself.

Ventimiglia told E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards that he didn’t feel like an adult until he celebrated his 40th birthday in July.

“I feel like I’ve arrived into complete adulthood,” Ventimiglia, who looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren tux, said — adding that one of his older sisters sent him an over-the-hill hat on his big day. “It was pretty great.”

Asked what he’s learned now, Ventimiglia said, “I think I’m old enough to know I’m not young enough to thing I know everything. Back then I was like, ‘I know that.’ Now I’m like, ‘I don’t know that. I’m going to learn that. I’m going to take my time. I’m going to stretch.’ There’s always something to learn.”

This Is Us, which returns to NBC on Sept. 26, scored an impressive 11 Emmy nominations, including the coveted outstanding drama series nod. The series also scored four nominations for the series regulars (Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones) as well as three more in the guest acting category (Denis O’Hare, Brian Tyree Henry and Gerald McRaney).

And though Ventimiglia’s character (spoiler alert!) dies on the show, his on-screen wife Mandy Moore confirmed to PEOPLE the actor is there to stay.

“Milo is No. 1 on the call sheet — he isn’t going anywhere,” Moore, 33, said. “He is our leader. We call him our actor department head. If you want to know what’s going on in the show or have a question about something, Milo, without fail, has the answer.”

Ventimiglia had similar things to say on the Emmys red carpet, telling E! News that he was always going to be protective of costars Brown, 41, and Justin Hartley, 40.

“I definitely feel responsible even though Sterling and Justin are older than me in life,” Ventimiglia said. “I definitely feel like they’re my sons.”

