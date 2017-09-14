From Kevin & Kyra to Matthew & Keri: Celeb Couples Who Were Nominated for Emmys the Same Year
MATTHEW RHYS & KERI RUSSELL
The Americans costars — who were both up for their first-ever Emmys for their performances in the hit FX show in 2016, and are each up for a second this year — are parents to son Sam, whom they welcomed that same year. "What a fun surprise," Russell told the New York Times of the honor. "Because in a strange way I feel like we're the bad kids who got invited to the party — like somehow this year we slipped through the cracks."
TINA FEY & JEFF RICHMOND
The married couple has worked together for years, earning joint Emmy nods (and regular wins!) for Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and most recently, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2016 and 2017.
KIRSTEN DUNST & JESSE PLEMONS
Dunst and Plemons, who are currently planning their wedding, brought their low-key relationship to the forefront when they were both nominated for their performances in Fargo at the 2016 Emmys.
KEVIN BACON & KYRA SEDGWICK
While Sedgwick nabbed Emmy nominations for her work in The Closer from 2006 to 2010, the actress won big in 2009 — not because she earned a trophy (that happened in 2010), but because her husband, whom she's been married to for 29 years, also earned a nomination, for Taking Chance.
JULIA ROBERTS & DANNY MODER
In 2014, Roberts and her husband teamed up to work on The Normal Heart, a TV movie she starred in and for which Moder served as director of photography. Their work paid off: they both earned Emmy nominations that year.
LILY TOMLIN & JANE WAGNER
The longtime loves have worked alongside each other since 1973, earning their first-ever Emmy nominations for writing The Lily Tomlin Show. They would go on to win Emmys for writing Lily in 1974, score nominations in 1976 for The Lily Tomlin Special and win for 1981's Lily: Sold Out.
DANNY DEVITO & RHEA PERLMAN
The lovebirds that earn Emmy nominations together, stay together … if you're as talented as DeVito and Perlman, that is. The pair picked up nods in 1983 for their performances in Taxi and Cheers, respectively.
FELICITY HUFFMAN & WILLIAM H. MACY
Huffman and Macy, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, have been racking up Emmy nominations since 2015 for their work in American Crime and Shameless, respectively.
BONUS: JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS & BRYAN CRANSTON
While they're not an IRL couple (they're both happily married to other people), the actors' characters dated on Seinfeld, and the onscreen chemistry might have been the reason behind their hilarious onstage kiss at the 2014 Emmys — the year Louis-Dreyfus and Cranston took home statues for Veep and Breaking Bad, respectively.
