This year’s resident supporting funny man is Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin is taking home the statuette for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at 2017 Emmy Awards, beating Louie Anderson of Baskets, Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ty Burrell from Modern Family and Tony Hale and Matt Walsh of Veep.

“I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said during his acceptance speech.

“I want to thank my wife – my wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn’t have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there is a correlation there – you put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me.”

He continued, “I always remember when someone told me that when you die, you don’t remember a bill that Congress passed or a decision the Supreme Court made or an address made by the president.”

“You remember a song, you remember a line from a movie, you remember a play, you remember a book, a painting, a poem – what we do is important, and for all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don’t stop doing what you’re doing. The audience is counting on you. Thank you.”

Though Baldwin is not a cast member on SNL, the Television Academy’s rules stipulate that actors may only submit themselves in the guest category if they appeared in half or fewer of the most recent season’s episodes. Baldwin, according to Vulture, appeared as President Trump in 15 of season 42’s 21 episodes, thus making him a supporting actor.

Baldwin is already set to return as the commander in chief for SNL‘s 43rd season.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.