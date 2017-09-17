Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Patinkin and More Wear Blue Ribbons in Support of ACLU on Emmys Red Carpet

Padma Lakshmi was one of many A-listers who sported an ACLU ribbon on the Emmys red carpet Sunday.

The Top Chef host was joined by Veep‘s Matt Walsh in donning the small blue ribbon to the 69th Emmy Awards in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which works to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani also wore the ribbon to the awards as a symbol of solidarity with ACLU. As Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky made her way up to the PEOPLE/EW platform, she pointed at Nanjiani’s tux and exclaimed, “S—! I forgot!”

Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin, who is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, also pinned the blue ribbon to his black tux.

At the 89th annual Academy Awards red carpet in February, celebrities also wore the ribbon. The accessories are part of a recent initiative from the civil rights organization, “Stand with ACLU,” according to a previous statement from the ACLU obtained by PEOPLE.

Nominees, presenters, musicians and guests are encouraged to wear the ribbon to show their support “for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States,” the statement read.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.