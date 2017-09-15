How Much Does It Really Cost to Create a Golden Emmy Statue — and Do Winners Actually Have to Pay for Their Award?

With the 69th annual Emmy Awards around the corner, here’s a brief rundown of the show’s glamorous history.

The first Emmy Awards ceremony was held January 25, 1949 at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, and tickets cost only $5 — yes, five $1 bills. What a world to live in!

Louis McManus created the award we know today — a woman with wings holding an atom. Statuettes cost $400 and take five and a half hours to make. Each golden lady is molded and then coated in copper, nickel, silver and gold.

And the shocking part? Certain winners have to pay to keep the award! Some categories where the winners include a large number of people have to pay a fee to the Television Academy.

And what’s with the name?

“Emmy” comes from the word “Immy,” which is an image tube on a classic TV. It was soon changed to Emmy because of the feminine award.

As for the most-celebrated show in Emmy history, the honor goes to Saturday Night Live, with 221 nominations and 50 wins.

