By @gracegavilanes

Nicole Kidman

NICOLE KIDMAN

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies

"As I was pale-skinned, I was kept indoors a lot – I couldn't be running around on the beach with my friends," the actress, who was born a redhead, recalled of her childhood.

Viola Davis/Instagram

VIOLA DAVIS

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a TV drama, How to Get Away with Murder

The lauded actress won the Emmy for the same role in 2015, providing us with one of her memorable acceptance speeches.

Uzo Aduba/Instagram

UZO ADUBA

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Orange Is the New Black

The actress, who is also part of Taylor Swift's star-studded squad, was up for Emmys in 2014 and 2015 — and won both years.

Ellie Kemper

ELLIE KEMPER

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kemper and Jon Hamm may costar in the Netflix hit, but the actors go way back — Hamm taught improv at Kemper's high school when she was in the ninth grade. "He was the first person to introduce this notion of 'yes, and,' " Kemper said, sharing what she took away from Hamm's teachings. "Now I sound like an improv dork, but it's like the very crux of improv. You take what your scene partner gives you and you never deny or negate it. It's a simple but profound concept because it's how you navigate life. It's such a handy tool."

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Black-ish

We can't get enough of how the actress is gazing at her mom, the legendary Diana Ross, in this shot. Hey, we'd be in awe, too.

SHAILENE WOODLEY

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies

"Look at that hair! What was my mom thinking?" Woodley, who is up for her first-ever Emmy, said to Jimmy Fallon of her childhood headshot. "She spent two hours blow-drying that hair."

Martha Stewart/Instagram

MARTHA STEWART

Nomination: Outstanding host for a reality program, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Stewart, pictured here at 14, cohosts the Emmy-nominated series with Snoop Dogg, who has become a close friend through the years. "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop told Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

REESE WITHERSPOON

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies

Although Witherspoon has countless projects in the works, we can't help but be extra excited about her upcoming series with former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails," she told reporters. "We’re having a great time.”

Regina King/Instagram

REGINA KING

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series, American Crime

The actress was nominated for her dramatic turn on the show the past two years — and won! — so the odds seem to be in her favor.

Richard Foreman/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

KERI RUSSELL

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, The Americans

She first caught our attention as an original member of the Mickey Mouse Club, but she kept us on our toes as the title character in Felicity, which earned her a Golden Globe in 1999.

Heidi Klum/Instagram

HEIDI KLUM

Nomination: Outstanding host for a reality program, Project Runway

Not much has changed! The German supermodel showed off her hairstyle in this throwback snapshot.

Elizabeth Moss/Instagram

ELISABETH MOSS

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, The Handmaid's Tale

"One of the things when we first started talking about making the show was whether this was something that could be plausible," the actress said in an interview with TIME, speaking about depicting the totalitarian regime that strips women of their rights. "I love it, but is this something the public is going to buy into?" Moss also alluded to President Trump's win, which happened after the cast wrapped filming: "And then unfortunately, six months later, it became a hell of a lot more plausible."

Alec Baldwin/Instagram

ALEC BALDWIN

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, Saturday Night Live

Baldwin reacted to his childhood photo with complete sincerity: "Look at my ears. Dang."

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

ANNA CHLUMSKY

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Veep

We were first introduced to Chlumsky in 1991's My Girl. Since then, the actress has garnered critical acclaim for her role in Veep, opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Aziz Ansari/Instagram

AZIZ ANSARI

Nomination: Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Master of None

The comedian is up for two more Emmys this year: outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series.

Chrissy Metz/Instagram

CHRISSY METZ

Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, This Is Us

As the breakout star of the NBC hit drama, Metz is able today to tell PEOPLE: "I have never been more grounded and happy to be who I am."

Felicity Huffman/Instagram

FELICITY HUFFMAN & WILLIAM H. MACY

Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, American Crime; outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Shameless

"You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door," Huffman captioned a photo strip in honor of the pair's 20th wedding anniversary. "Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy.”

