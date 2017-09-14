The Absolute Cutest Throwback Photos of This Year's Emmy Nominees
These celebs are throwing it way, way back ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
NICOLE KIDMAN
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies
"As I was pale-skinned, I was kept indoors a lot – I couldn't be running around on the beach with my friends," the actress, who was born a redhead, recalled of her childhood.
VIOLA DAVIS
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a TV drama, How to Get Away with Murder
The lauded actress won the Emmy for the same role in 2015, providing us with one of her memorable acceptance speeches.
UZO ADUBA
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Orange Is the New Black
The actress, who is also part of Taylor Swift's star-studded squad, was up for Emmys in 2014 and 2015 — and won both years.
ELLIE KEMPER
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Kemper and Jon Hamm may costar in the Netflix hit, but the actors go way back — Hamm taught improv at Kemper's high school when she was in the ninth grade. "He was the first person to introduce this notion of 'yes, and,' " Kemper said, sharing what she took away from Hamm's teachings. "Now I sound like an improv dork, but it's like the very crux of improv. You take what your scene partner gives you and you never deny or negate it. It's a simple but profound concept because it's how you navigate life. It's such a handy tool."
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Black-ish
We can't get enough of how the actress is gazing at her mom, the legendary Diana Ross, in this shot. Hey, we'd be in awe, too.
SHAILENE WOODLEY
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies
"Look at that hair! What was my mom thinking?" Woodley, who is up for her first-ever Emmy, said to Jimmy Fallon of her childhood headshot. "She spent two hours blow-drying that hair."
MARTHA STEWART
Nomination: Outstanding host for a reality program, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Stewart, pictured here at 14, cohosts the Emmy-nominated series with Snoop Dogg, who has become a close friend through the years. "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop told Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."
REESE WITHERSPOON
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Big Little Lies
Although Witherspoon has countless projects in the works, we can't help but be extra excited about her upcoming series with former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails," she told reporters. "We’re having a great time.”
REGINA KING
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series, American Crime
The actress was nominated for her dramatic turn on the show the past two years — and won! — so the odds seem to be in her favor.
KERI RUSSELL
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, The Americans
She first caught our attention as an original member of the Mickey Mouse Club, but she kept us on our toes as the title character in Felicity, which earned her a Golden Globe in 1999.
HEIDI KLUM
Nomination: Outstanding host for a reality program, Project Runway
Not much has changed! The German supermodel showed off her hairstyle in this throwback snapshot.
ELISABETH MOSS
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, The Handmaid's Tale
"One of the things when we first started talking about making the show was whether this was something that could be plausible," the actress said in an interview with TIME, speaking about depicting the totalitarian regime that strips women of their rights. "I love it, but is this something the public is going to buy into?" Moss also alluded to President Trump's win, which happened after the cast wrapped filming: "And then unfortunately, six months later, it became a hell of a lot more plausible."
ALEC BALDWIN
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, Saturday Night Live
Baldwin reacted to his childhood photo with complete sincerity: "Look at my ears. Dang."
ANNA CHLUMSKY
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Veep
We were first introduced to Chlumsky in 1991's My Girl. Since then, the actress has garnered critical acclaim for her role in Veep, opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
AZIZ ANSARI
Nomination: Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Master of None
The comedian is up for two more Emmys this year: outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series.
CHRISSY METZ
Nomination: Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, This Is Us
As the breakout star of the NBC hit drama, Metz is able today to tell PEOPLE: "I have never been more grounded and happy to be who I am."
FELICITY HUFFMAN & WILLIAM H. MACY
Nomination: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series, American Crime; outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Shameless
"You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door," Huffman captioned a photo strip in honor of the pair's 20th wedding anniversary. "Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy.”
