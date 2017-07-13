‘Only In My Dreams Could I Have Imagined This!’ and More Sweet (and Hilarious) Reactions from Emmy Nominees

It’s Emmy time!

And while it’s exciting for viewers to see their favorite shows nab nominations, getting nominated yourself is a whole other level of excitement (we imagine).

See how the nominees themselves are reacting here:

Angela Bassett is so pumped, she’s going to “go pass out somewhere”:

After five seasons, Billy on the Street got its first nomination And Billy Eichner is psyched:

Reese Witherspoon, a nominee herself, is celebrating on behalf of all of Big Little Lies:

Wow! So thrilled about the #Emmys Nominations for #BigLittleLies! The cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen! Thanks to all the fans pic.twitter.com/5acNwqFw9m — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 13, 2017

Nicole Kidman had lots of Big Little love too.

“When we started on this journey we never thought the series would connect on such a big way worldwide. I have never experienced anything like it and as producers and actors we all bow down to the Academy with thanks!”

Leslie Jones served up some tear-worthy (and slightly NSFW) sentiments about her parents.

Millie Bobby Brown was too cute, as per usual, in a statement.

“Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this. Thank you to the Television Academy for the incredible amount of love and support they have shown me and our show this morning. I have so much fun playing Eleven, and am forever grateful to The Duffers, Shawn Levy and Netflix for allowing me the opportunity to become her. This is an unbelievable honor, and I can’t wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!”

Mandy Moore celebrated all of the This Is Us nominations:

Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown is about to breakout the cartwheels:

“Chuffed, thrilled, proud, honoured! So delighted for everyone involved. A proper fat cigar moment, if only I smoked. Drinks all round, if only I drank. I shall have to make do with turning cartwheels.”

Ava DuVernay thanked the Television Academy for helping to raise awareness for the issues presented in her film, 13TH:

Thanks to @TelevisionAcad for amplifying the issues in @13THFilm via 8 Emmy nods. Art in action is a powerful thing. pic.twitter.com/bd3Hxoe7sS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 13, 2017

Sterling K. Brown is excited for himself and his on-screen sister, Chrissy Metz.

Me and my two dads are going to the emmys! Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring us all (& my sister! 😁) #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/8ahak1fjqJ — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 13, 2017

TV vet Alexis Bledel gushed about her show, The Handmaid’s Tale:

“I’m very grateful to be a part of The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s amazing company of actors and the incredible group of artists who bring this story to life. It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller. It has been a high point for me creatively to be led by Reed Morano’s skillful and intuitively transportive direction, while acting alongside the utterly brilliant Elisabeth Moss. For Handmaid’s to now receive this much recognition, it’s humbling, yet I’m so proud, and really excited for everyone.”

And Ellie Kemper couldn’t resist a political joke:

“I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!”

Kevin Spacey celebrated with a GIF:

If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again! #Emmys2017 #HOC pic.twitter.com/NkABF5qRTb — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 13, 2017

Ryan Murphy is excited about Feud: Bette and Joan, and all the nominations for women’s stories:

“I am beyond honored and grateful for the nominations for FEUD; this was a great year for women’s stories on television and it’s moving and affirming to see Emmy voters recognizing so much good work. It’s a proud day for all of us who worked on this series but an even prouder day for this medium which I love. How lucky are we to be a part of it?”

William H. Macy gave the sweetest shout-out to wife Felicity Huffman:

“The day I read John Wells’ pilot for SHAMELESS I knew I was in for a wild ride, and here we are eight years later and I’m still playing Frank Gallagher, whom I love so much I’d give him my liver. Not only do I get to go to the Emmys to see all my pals, I’ll do it with Felicity Huffman on my arm. Life is sweet.”

Shannon Purser of Stranger Things congratulates everybody:

Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees. @TheEmmys — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 13, 2017