9 Emmy-Nominated TV Shows that Were Books First

HOUSE OF CARDS

The Netflix political drama isn't just based on a novel, it's also based on another series. The original story came from British author Michael Dobbs in 1989; the book was adapted into a mini-series for the BBC, set in the political world of Westminster, in 1990. The show was such a smash success (with 14 BAFTA nominations) that Netflix revamped it to focus on American politics in 2013. House of Cards has been nominated for outstanding drama series at the Emmys every year since it premiered.