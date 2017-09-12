Emmy Categories: Complete List of 2017 Awards

The 69th annual Emmy Awards take place Sunday night in Los Angeles with Stephen Colbert as host.

The Television Academy nominated the best and brightest of the small-screen, from HBO hits Westworld and Big Little Lies to NBC’s This Is Us and Saturday Night Live to Netflix’s Stranger Things and House of Cards.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live scored the most Emmy Award nominations with 22 each. (At the Creative Arts Emmys, Westworld won five awards out of those 22 nomininations; SNL earned four honors.)

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, check out the major categories (and nominees) to be awarded during the Emmys.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series*

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (WINNER)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Alison Wright, The Americans

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series*

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (WINNER)

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series*

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (WINNER)

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series*

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (WINNER)

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

* Awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony

This article originally appeared on Ew.com