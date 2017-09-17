Emmys Accountants Arrive — at First Major Award Show Since Oscars ‘Envelopegate’

Fear not — none of these envelopes say “La La Land.“

The accountants of Ernst & Young were all smiles as they arrived at the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet with the secured winner envelopes in tow. One even showed off a unique accessory — a pair of handcuffs that connected her wrist to the silver briefcase containing the top-secret ballots.

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

Until the winners are announced during the awards show, only these accountants know who will take home an Emmys statuette.

All eyes will be on the accountants after this year’s Oscars were overshadowed by La La Land being named Best Picture winner, only for frantic producers to run out on stage and crown Moonlight.

They swear none of the ballots say #lalaland #emmys #ernstandyoung #ballots A post shared by Scott Huver (@thehuve) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology and acknowledged presenter Warren Beatty was handed the duplicate Best Actress envelope instead of the Best Picture, leading co-presenter Faye Dunaway to name the incorrect winner.

The accounting firm told NBC News that Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz — the Oscars’ envelope guardians — are under their employer’s protection and “are not going anywhere.” However, they will not work at the awards show again.

Here’s hoping everything goes smoothly for Ernst & Young!

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.