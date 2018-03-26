Dancing with the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Married!

Bust out your dancing shoes, because Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have tied the knot!

The Dancing With the Stars pros — who got engaged during a live taping of the ABC show in October 2016 — walked down the aisle on Sunday at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

While Farber, 33, opted for a white and black tuxedo for the happy day, Slater, 29, said “I do” in a long-sleeve white Rivini dress with lace detailing, before changing into a second gown with a more movement-friendly skirt for the reception, according to the Us.

Of course the couple made sure to invite plenty of DWTS alums and dancers to the ceremony. Us reports that the guest list for the pair’s nuptials included Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Cheryl Burke, Slater’s most recent dance partner Drew Scott, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The outlet also reported that the two lovebirds chose Ed Sheeran’s 2017 song “Perfect” for their first dance — and the Grammy-award winning singer even recorded a special message for the couple.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic

Although Slater and Farber were close friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic, Farber previously told PEOPLE he knew she was the one “three or four months” after they met.

After the pair got engaged on the show in 2016, Slater told PEOPLE she felt like she’d been Farber’s “fiancé and wife for years now.”

“We’ve been together five-and-a-half years. We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression. My mother said ones that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that’s when it’s right and it’s already felt like I’ve been his fiancé and wife for years now. It feels really natural … apart from the heaviness of my arm it feels quite natural,” she added.

PEOPLE learned after the show that Farber popped the question with a pink sapphire, which is the same color as Slater’s mother’s ring.

She said yes! Congratulations to our pros Emma and Sasha! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0dgGxmg1Lc — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) October 5, 2016

Dishing about the couple’s wedding plans, Slater revealed the pair wanted to have a “crazy” wedding party.

“We’re not going to be that posh, elegant wedding. We want it to be a party of love. I want to have all our friends there,” Slater told reporters backstage after a November 2017 episode of the ABC series. “We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have a some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Vivien Killilea/Getty

Slater also told PEOPLE in March that she had planned some surprises that even her husband-to-be didn’t know about.

“I want to be that couple that makes people go, ‘Oh my god! Did you go to that crazy wedding?’ ” she said. “I definitely have some surprises for Sasha planned already … but don’t mention it to him!”