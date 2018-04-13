DWTS Newlyweds Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Share Their Favorite Moments from Mexico Honeymoon

Newlyweds Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are gearing up for a new season of Dancing With the Stars after returning from their romantic honeymoon in Mexico.

Although their trip was filled with many special moments, Slater told PEOPLE Now that the “best moment was ATVing with my new husband in the desert.”

“We went along the beach, we went into a waterfall, and I’ve never ATV’d before,” the DWTS pro added. “It’s really difficult.”

“Sasha’s a biker so he knows how to do that, but I’m from England, so I could kind of get the manual going on, but it was phenomenal,” she continued.

The 29-year-old also revealed that on the last night of their honeymoon, they had a very special date that was “so romantic.”

“We had a dinner on the very last night that they’d set up and it was so romantic. We love seafood, so we ate seafood [and] we overlooked this beautiful beach view,” she said.

Farber, 33, also spoke warmly of the pair’s dinner date, explaining that the hotel they were staying at “set up a private table for us and it was by the pool.”

“It was just us there,” he added. “It was just perfect.”

But just because the two have officially tied the knot doesn’t mean they’ll be taking the DWTS competition any less seriously.

“It’s back to business. You know, she’s already won so I get to see that trophy everywhere in the house now,” Farber said, referring to season 24, when his wife won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside NFL player Rashad Jennings.

“If this marriage is gonna last, I need one,” he joked.

On Friday it was revealed that both Slater and Farber will be returning to the ballroom for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.

Slater will be partnered with retired professional baseball outfielder Johnny Damon while Farber will be paired with controversial figure skater Tonya Harding.

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.