Emma Roberts and John Stamos Snapchat Each Other! 'He's Funny Without Meaning to Be'

Who knew John Stamos was so talented at Snapchat?

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Stamos’ Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts, 26, revealed that she keeps in touch with the actor on the off-season by ways of social media.

“John Stamos and I occasionally Snapchat each other,” Roberts admitted. “That is true.”

So, what’s it like to be snap-chatting with the iconic 53-year-old actor?

“He’s funny without meaning to be, which is why it’s funny,” she revealed with a laugh. “He’s just so … cute funny. He’s cute funny. I love him. He’s one of my favorite people that I got to meet through that show.”

Stamos isn’t the only cast member Roberts stays in touch with when she’s not filming their hit show.

But seriously…I love this girl @praisethelourd and I love that we look like Real Housewives in this photo 🍷 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

“I talk to Lea [Michele] all the time,” she admitted. “In the past week I’ve talked to every single person on the show: Keke [Palmer], Billie [Lourd], Abby [Breslin] and Lea.”