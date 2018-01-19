Emily VanCamp Explains Why She's 'Not in a Rush' to Plan Her Wedding with Fiancé Josh Bowman

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman aren’t racing to the altar anytime soon.

The couple, who formerly played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on Revenge, got engaged in May 2017 and haven’t made a dent in their wedding planning … yet.

“We got engaged and then both hit the ground running with work,” the actress, 31, told PEOPLE at the winter 2018 Television Critics Association press tour last week. “We’re not in a rush and we’re not in the wedding planning zone. I think once we start it’ll go quickly hopefully, but we’re both very focused on our work, so the little time we have together, we just want to be together.”

VanCamp and Bowman have kept their romance out of the spotlight, but the actress has previously opened up about the “wonderful love in [her] life.”

“Trust is the most important thing in any relationship because everything falls into place after that,” she said in a 2014 interview with InStyle Australia.

Now starring in Fox’s newest medical drama The Resident, VanCamp is thrilled to be working on a project that will touch on many modern day issues.

“I never in a million years thought I would be doing a medical drama. It never never really interested me. But this show in particular, it stands for something. It’s exposing a side of the medical system that I don’t think has ever been done before,” she shared.

She added, “I think we’re in a time right now where things are coming up from the surface. Things are being exposed in so many different ways for women. It’s a really good time to be a woman. This is sort of a necessary next step and with this show it’s nice to use it as a voice to echo those things we’re all talking about at the moment — including all the corruption that goes on with the medical system. Right now, it feels like a time of change and growth – sometimes those times can be incredibly difficult but I think they’re necessary. I think the show is coming out at the right time. People want to know more; people want to be more invested. It’s good timing.”

Though she couldn’t be more grateful for her hectic work schedule that is currently in full swing, she’s looking forward to spending quality time with her loved ones in 2018.

“Once I’m done doing The Resident I want to have some good solid family time, do some traveling and just try to stay present and enjoy every moment,” she said.

The Resident premieres Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET after the NFC Championship game and then moves to its regular time slot on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.