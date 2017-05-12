Emily VanCamp Engaged to Former Revenge Costar Josh Bowman

From playing husband and wife on-screen to becoming husband and wife soon in real life!
Actress Emily VanCamp announced on Instagram Thursday that she’s engaged to former Revenge costar Josh Bowman. With a simple red heart emoji as her caption, the Captain America star showed off her diamond engagement ring on her left hand.
Romance rumors first linked VanCamp, 30, and Bowman, 29, as a couple in January 2012.
The couple, who played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on Revenge, got married on season 3 of the ABC drama series, which ran from 2011 – 2015.
VanCamp and Bowman have kept their romance out of the spotlight, but the actress has previously opened up about the “wonderful love in [her] life.”
“Trust is the most important thing in any relationship because everything falls into place after that,” she said in a 2014 interview with InStyle Australia.
As to what makes their off-screen relationship work best, Bowman previously told PEOPLE: “Communication.”