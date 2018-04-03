Emily Maynard Johnson and her husband, Tyler Johnson, may have literally been a match made in Heaven.

In a sweet message posted to her Instagram on Monday, the former Bachelorette star shared the moment she found out that Johnson, 32, and her late ex-fiancé (and father of her daughter, Ricki), Ricky Hendrick, share the same birthday, April 2 — and how she took it as a sign of good things to come.

“April 2nd used to be a day of sadness for me, as it’s the birthday of Ricki’s dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on,” Maynard Johnson, 32, wrote alongside a series of photos. “But because of God’s redemptive love, I’m able to celebrate on this day again.”

“On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me,” she continued. “Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives. I pray every day our kids will have your heart. And looks. 🙂 I love you to all the stars and back. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mtylerjohnson!”

Hendrick, a race car driver, died in a plane crash in 2004 just before Maynard Johnson found out that she was pregnant with their daughter at age 18. After losing Hendrick, Maynard Johnson experienced two failed relationships — she was first engaged to Brad Womack on season 15 of The Bachelor and later to Jef Holm on her season of The Bachelorette — before finding love with Johnson.

Maynard Johnson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and along with her now 12-year-old daughter Ricki, the couple shares their sons Gatlin Avery, 4 months, Gibson Kyle, 1 ½, and Jennings Tyler, 2.

Allison Michael Orenstein

“I really had to come to terms with the fact that maybe it was going to be just Ricki and me forever,” Maynard Johnson told PEOPLE in December 2017. “Then I met Tyler, and I knew that was not the plan. Now I couldn’t imagine my life any other way.”

Maynard Johnson said that she was “in such a fog” after the tragedy of losing Hendrick but that she owes a lot of her faith to her husband.

“I try to be so much more grateful for Tyler,” she said. “He’s such a great dad. Sometimes I’m jealous that the boys, and Ricki, love him so much that I’m like, ‘I wanna be the favorite.’ ”

“Whenever he’s around, I don’t have to worry about anything,” she added. “He has it handled. [I’m] extra grateful for him and all that he does because I didn’t have that before. And it’s such a huge help.”