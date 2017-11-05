Emilia Clarke Reunites with Game of Thrones Husband and 'Main Man' Jason Momoa

Watch out, Jon Snow — the Mother of Dragons hasn’t forgotten her first love.

Emilia Clarke and her former Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa were all smiles during their real-life reunion, as documented on the actress’ Instagram over the weekend.

“When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins)” she captioned an image of the duo laughing.

“YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN” Clarke continued, adding the hashatags “#lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber,” “#happinessishere” and “#hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon.”

Momoa — who is in London to promote the upcoming movie Justice League, in which he plays Aquaman — portrayed Khal Drogo, who wed Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen, in the HBO hit’s first season. Unfortunately for fans of the power couple, the Dothraki leader met an untimely death early in the series.

Clarke and Momoa have stayed pals off-screen, reuniting several times over the past few years. In 2015, Clarke posted an Instagram photo of the two embracing during Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED VIDEO: GOT Star Emilia Clarke Describes Filming “Beast Of A Scene”

Recently, Momoa married the real “moon of his life”: Lisa Bonet.

While it was assumed that he and the Cosby Show alum previously married a decade ago, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple actually wed in early October in a very intimate celebration. Representatives for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed that they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year. Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom the insider says attended the celebration.