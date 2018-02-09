Emilia Clarke Found Gold 'Baby Dragon Eggs' at Kensington Palace and Loved It

Emilia Clarke‘s real life was brought a little closer to her Game of Thrones character when she found gold eggs in Kensington Palace.

The star, 31, couldn’t stop grinning in an Instagram photo she shared on Thursday after she found the tiny gold eggs.

The actress, who portrays the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO show, wrote, “That moment when you find your gold leaf baby (dragon)eggs….. at Kensington Palace. #thankgoodnesstheloorollisntgoldleaf #andapparentlytheirthronehasanalarm 😳.”

Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones HBO

While excited about the eggs, the Game of Thrones star was disappointed to find out she would not be able to get a real life throne experience, as she was told the throne had an alarm on it.

The actress wore a floral dress to the Centrepoint awards in Kensington Palace Thursday night, sporting platinum blonde hair in a loose updo.

The awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have overcome homelessness. Centrepoint was a charity close to Princess Diana’s heart, and Prince William presented the awards during the night.

Emilia Clarke at the Centrepoint Awards at Kensington Palace David Fisher/Shutterstock

Clarke is often surrounded by reminders of her popular Game of Thrones character, sometimes even offering reminders herself such as when she adopted platinum blonde hair similar to her character’s in September.

Other times, it’s Clarke’s former HBO costars who manage to surprise her and delight fans. In November, she reunited with Jason Momoa, who played her onscreen husband.

“When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins)” she captioned an image of the duo laughing.

“YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN” Clarke continued, adding the hashatags “#lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber,” “#happinessishere” and “#hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon.”

Clarke and Momoa have stayed pals off-screen, reuniting several times over the past few years. In 2015, Clarke posted an Instagram photo of the two embracing during Paris Fashion Week.