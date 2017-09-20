Model Elsie Hewitt Flies to London After Ex Ryan Phillippe Publicly Denies Domestic Violence Accusations

Model Elsie Hewitt was spotted arriving London on Wednesday – one day after actor Ryan Phillippe publicly denied “every one” of her domestic abuse allegations against him.

Hewitt – Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend – has accused the actor, 43, of physically abusing her July 4. The model filed a civil lawsuit on Monday against the actor for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs after an argument.

The 21-year-old was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “D—” when she was photographed at Gatwick airport in England.

On Wednesday, Phillippe tweeted a statement denying Hewitt’s claims, writing, “I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted.”

“As a man, raised by women, in a household where women’s rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged,” he continued, noting that as a public figure he’s used to “many untrue” things being said and written about him.

But, said Phillippe, “This time is different.”

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain,” he concluded. “This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt claimed that on July 3, Phillippe left a party after “being ignored [by Hewitt].” She claimed that she then went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4, and a physical altercation ensued.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers filed a report of the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order, which expired July 12.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that they have closed the criminal investigation regarding the domestic violence claims against Phillippe and are not filing charges.

“The City Attorney’s Office has deferred this matter following an investigation by the LAPD,” Frank Matelian, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, told PEOPLE. “After a thorough review, the matter was set for a City Attorney office hearing, during which both parties were present, detailed the incident, were advised on the law and given guidance as to how to avoid similar incidents in the future. No further action has been scheduled following our office hearing.”

In the court documents, Hewitt also claimed that she saw Phillippe — whom she had been dating since April but split from in July — “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids … ” The model alleged that Phillippe “increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.” A source close to the actor claims it was Hewitt who was under the influence on July 4. “Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”

Keith Fink, Hewitt’s lawyer, told PEOPLE that the model wants to take a stand against domestic violence and further denied any suggestion that his client had filed the suit for fame and money.

Hewitt, who supplied a number of photographs of bruising and injuries she alleges she obtained from the altercation, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the incident, where police issued the emergency protective order and filed a report.

The model claimed she suffered chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising. She is asking for $1 million.