Elsie Hewitt Tweeted About Being ‘Completely F—ing Broken’ 2 Days After Alleged Ryan Phillippe Assault

Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is accusing the actor of having physically abused her on July 4 — and her tweets from that time hint at personal turmoil.

Hewitt, a 21-year-old model, filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Phillippe, 43, for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs after an argument.

Phillippe denies the incident, and on Tuesday, authorities closed the criminal investigation without filing charges.

“As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt claims that on July 3, Phillippe — who shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and one with actress Alexis Knapp — had left a party after “being ignored [by Hewitt].”

Hewitt alleges that she then went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4, and a physical altercation ensued. (A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that “Ryan did not lay a hand on her — he wants to clear all of this up and he will.”)

On June 29, Hewitt tweeted that she was “having a [really] ugly day.” The following day, she cryptically tweeted: “[Why are you] texting me.”

One day after the alleged assault, the model tweeted: “At the end of the day your word is your only clout but everyone’s a f—ing liar anyway, so.”

“I woke up and ate a huge bowl of pasta at 10am and the whole time I ate it I was like wtf elsie but I still didn’t stop and now I feel sick,” she added.

On July 6, she tweeted: “[You] know there’s something wrong when you’d rather sit in silence than sit there with music,” later adding, “Completely f—ing broken [right now]. That is all.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt claims that she saw Phillippe — whom she had been dating since April but split from in July — “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids … ”

The model alleges Phillippe “increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

A source close to the actor claims it was Hewitt who was under the influence on July 4.

“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source told PEOPLE on Monday. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers filed a report of the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order. The order expired July 12.

The report was forwarded to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who decided not to file criminal charges.

Phillippe’s lawyer has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Keith Fink, Hewitt’s lawyer, slammed any suggestion that his client had filed the suit for fame and money, telling PEOPLE the model wants to take a stand against domestic violence.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hewitt described the alleged assault in detail, claiming the actor struck her, “violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could” and then “tossed her down the stairs a second time.”

Hewitt also supplied a number of photographs of bruising and injuries she alleges she obtained from the altercation.

She was later admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where police issued the emergency protective order and filed a report.

The model claims she suffered chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising. She is asking for $1 million.