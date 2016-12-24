Ellen Pompeo Responds to Backlash After She Used Black Emojis in Tweets

Ellen Pompeo drew criticism online on Friday for her response to a user who condemned her use of black emojis in a tweet.

It all began when the Grey’s Anatomy actress praised A&E in a tweet for its decision to change the name of their Ku Klux Klan-focused docuseries, using black clapping and thumbs-up emojis.

“It’s not fair to see a privileged white woman use [people of color] emojis just because you can,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the tweet. “It comes off as really obnoxious.”

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

Don't be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? https://t.co/GehrNAHIOa — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

The 47-year-old actress responded in turn, writing, “Don’t be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it???”

It was Pompeo’s retort that prompted a slew of social media users to weigh in on the matter. One wrote, “This tweet kind of makes you sound like you think you can talk over poc on this topic, which I don’t think is right.”

Another chimed in, tweeting, “It’s not so much you using the black emojis as it is your response to people who expressed concern about it, @EllenPompeo.”

It was a really positive thing a&e did… now that's not the focus ..my fault for responding — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

@EllenPompeo it's not just about the emojis, it's about how someone felt and you dismissed that, you turned this into something big — courteney ☃️🎗 (@aIexdamnvrs) December 23, 2016

Another person tweeted: “Its not just about the emojis, it’s about how someone felt and you dismissed that, you turned this into something big.”

The actress added fuel to the fire when she noted in a tweet that she has “a black husband and black children” — Pompeo has two children with husband Chris Ivery.

I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

You Black husband and children aren't props, but…go off I guess. https://t.co/FF3ct3A38k — anthoné j. williams (@anthoknees) December 23, 2016

Some accused the actress of inappropriately using her family, with one tweeter writing, “You (sic) Black husband and children aren’t props, but … go off I guess.”

The controversy seemed to heat up with each new tweet, as Pompeo condemned her critics and suggested she was being targeted by racists.

But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

WATCH: Four Ways Ellen Pompeo Has Changed Since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Premiered

After a series of tweets in regard to the incident, Pompeo offered an apology.

“I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality,” she tweeted. “I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone.”