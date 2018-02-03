If you love watching Ellen DeGeneres surprise her audience members with mind-blowing gifts, then you’ll love this. Those in the house for the host’s 60th birthday celebration on The Ellen DeGeneres Show received the biggest prize she has ever dolled out: $1 million.

“Everybody in the audience is here for a special reason. All season long, I partnered with Cheerios to encourage people to do ‘One Million Acts of Good’ and if you’re here in my audience, you helped us reach that goal,” the comedian told the crowd at Friday’s episode.

“There’s no better way for me to celebrate my birthday than to share it with people like you,” she added.

Recognizing some of these acts of good, DeGeneres gave shoutouts to Kenya and John Hughes, who used their own money to drive a U-Haul 800 miles to deliver aid to Hurricane Harvey victims. She also acknowledged teacher Lori Gaines, who donated a kidney to the mother of one of her students, and Dan McKernan, who quit his job to start a sanctuary for farm animals.

Today I gave my audience the biggest giveaway I’ve ever done. Ever. Thanks for the birthday present, Cheerios. pic.twitter.com/JvDLTNmsz4 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2018

So for the one million acts of good achieved, DeGeneres and Cheerios surprised them all with $1 million. As the greatest show-woman that she is, DeGeneres had some fun first.

The host said “a special surprise gift” awaited anyone who had a Cheerios box under his or her seat. As it happened, everyone in the audience had one. “Isn’t that interesting? What a coincide,” DeGeneres smiled.

“You’re all gonna share this gift,” she added. “It’s the biggest gift I have ever given anybody ever, and I hope you continue to pay it forward and share all the good. Hold on to your Cheerios because all of you are splitting $1 million.”

Watch their reaction in the clip above.