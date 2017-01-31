Ellen DeGeneres Comments on President Trump's Refugee Ban Using the Plot to Finding Dory

Ellen DeGeneres had something to say about the refugee ban imposed by President Donald Trump, and she did it by talking about Finding Dory.

DeGeneres, 59, who voiced Dory for Finding Nemo and its sequel Finding Dory, touched on the subject of aiding others in the wake of a ban that has spurred protests across the country and angered many around the world.

“Even though Dory gets into America, she gets separated from her family,” DeGeneres said. “But, the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her, animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colors because that’s what you do when you see someone in need: you help them.”