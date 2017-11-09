Ellen DeGeneres 'Proud' Of Portia de Rossi for Speaking About Steven Seagal's Alleged Harassment

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by her wife.

The TV talk show host, 59, tweeted out her support for wife Portia de Rossi on Twitter, after the actress accused Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of my wife,” DeGeneres tweeted Wednesday evening.

De Rossi, 44, tweeted about her alleged experience with Seagal, 65, earlier that day. “My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office,” she wrote.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

“He told me how important it was to have chemistry off=screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants,” Rossi continued. “I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

Last week, Julianna Margulies recalled an alleged encounter with Seagal, with whom she costarred in the 1991 film Out for Justice.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,'” Margulies told Jenny Hutt for SiriusXM’s Just Jenny.

“I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman,'” the E.R. alum recalled.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there,” the actress continued. “And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”

In late October, Seagal joined the list of major Hollywood figures accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero’s recent accusations against Seagal came nearly a decade after Jenny McCarthy recalled an alleged incident in which he asked her to strip naked for the movie Under Siege 2 during a private audition in 1998.

A spokesman for Seagal previously denied McCarthy’s claims. Representatives for Seagal have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding any of the other claims.