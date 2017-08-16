Ellen DeGeneres Posts Loving Anniversary Tribute in Celebration of Nine Years of Marriage to Wife Portia de Rossi

Happy anniversary Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi!

Nine years ago on Wednesday, the couple tied the knot. And in celebration of their anniversary, DeGeneres, 59, shared a loving tribute to Instagram!

“@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show host captioned a smiling, black-and-white photo of the pair on their wedding day. “Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.”

Singer Joshua Radin, who performed at the couple’s wedding, also took to the photo and video-sharing app to celebrate their union.

“Nine years ago today, these two incredible women got married and asked me to sing some of my songs to them while they were celebrating their most special day. It’s still one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” Radin wrote. “Happy anniversary @theellenshow and @portiaderossi.”

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, de Rossi recalled about falling for DeGeneres. “We actually met socially and I just felt that immediate draw,” she said. “We did talk a little bit and then over those three years, we saw each other at parties or at various things, but the one time that was the most significant was during a photoshoot actually.”

She continued: “I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn’t believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart. I felt weak at the knees and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about 10 months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it.”

In a 2008 episode of her talk show, DeGeneres announced her plans to wed de Rossi; the reveal followed the news that the California Supreme Court had struck down a law banning same-sex marriage. The happy couple later showed off their engagement bling on the Daytime Emmys red carpet that same year.

That August, the couple tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in their L.A. home. (To see more of their cute moments from throughout the years, click here).

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” DeGeneres told PEOPLE in her 2016 cover story. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”