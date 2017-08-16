TV

Love Is Real: Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's Cutest Couple Moments

As the two celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, we celebrate their sweet relationship

By @lydsprice

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

STRUCK BY CUPID

"We actually met socially and I just felt that immediate draw," de Rossi recalled about falling for DeGeneres during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We did talk a little bit and then over those three years, we saw each other at parties or at various things, but the one time that was the most significant was during a photoshoot actually."

She continued: "I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn't believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart. I felt weak at the knees and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about 10 months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

RING ON IT 

DeGeneres announced her plans to wed de Rossi on a 2008 episode of her talk show, following the news that the California Supreme Court had struck down a law banning same-sex marriage. The happy couple later showed off their engagement bling on the Daytime Emmys red carpet that same year. 

JLC-Lara Porzak Photography

SEALED WITH A KISS

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot in August 2008 with an intimate ceremony in their L.A. home. 

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Filmmagic

THE LONG HAUL 

"It's the first time that I've known in every cell of my being that I'm with somebody for the rest of my life," the talk show host told PEOPLE of her relationship with de Rossi in 2005. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

HAND TO HOLD

The twosome snuggled up at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

'PERFECT FIT' 

"She's taught me lessons about myself, and I feel like I've taught her," DeGeneres told The Advocate in 2007, adding that her lady felt like "my perfect fit."

Christopher Polk/Getty

ONE OF A KIND 

"Here is the smartest, kindest, most wonderful woman that you'll ever know," the comedian gushed as she introduced de Rossi for their interview with Oprah Winfrey

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A HELPING HAND

Degeneres kept de Rossi's gown in order at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

SIDE BY SIDE

The couple got cozy while attending the Teen Choice Awards in 2015. 

Source: Portia De Rossi/Instagram
Source: Portia De Rossi/Instagram

FOREVER VALENTINE 

De Rossi celebrated 2016 Valentine's Day with a cute couple selfie

PacificCoastNews

LUCKY LADIES 

"Portia and I constantly say to each other, 'We are so lucky.' Sometimes it's lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there," DeGeneres told PEOPLE in her 2016 cover story. "I've gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I'm not going anywhere. She's not going anywhere. I'm not saying the relationship took a while; I'm saying in my life, it took a while to find this."

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty
Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

STRIKE A POSE

The duo showed off their playful sides on the 2015 People's Choice Awards red carpet. 

Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter
Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter

ONE BIG FAMILY 

"Augie and Wolf are over the Sunday selfie," de Rossi joked, captioning a group pic with DeGeneres and their pups, on Twitter.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

EYES ON YOU 

The couple were as smitten as ever at a Saint Laurent show in 2016.

Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter
Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter

OCEAN OF LOVE

The pair documented their stroll on the beach on Twitter.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NOTHING LEFT TO FIND 

De Rossi supported DeGeneres at the 2016 premiere of Finding Dory

Anthony Harvey/Getty
Anthony Harvey/Getty

BEST FRIENDS FOR LIFE 

"I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world," Degeneres told PEOPLE in October 2016.

De Rossi expressed similar sentiments during a January 2016 chat with ET. "And she's the only person I want to hang out with. Like, she is my best friend and I just want to be with her all the time," she said

