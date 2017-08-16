Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child
TV
Love Is Real: Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's Cutest Couple Moments
As the two celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, we celebrate their sweet relationship
Posted on
More
1 of 17
STRUCK BY CUPID
"We actually met socially and I just felt that immediate draw," de Rossi recalled about falling for DeGeneres during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We did talk a little bit and then over those three years, we saw each other at parties or at various things, but the one time that was the most significant was during a photoshoot actually."
She continued: "I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn't believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart. I felt weak at the knees and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about 10 months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it."
2 of 17
RING ON IT
DeGeneres announced her plans to wed de Rossi on a 2008 episode of her talk show, following the news that the California Supreme Court had struck down a law banning same-sex marriage. The happy couple later showed off their engagement bling on the Daytime Emmys red carpet that same year.
3 of 17
SEALED WITH A KISS
DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot in August 2008 with an intimate ceremony in their L.A. home.
4 of 17
THE LONG HAUL
"It's the first time that I've known in every cell of my being that I'm with somebody for the rest of my life," the talk show host told PEOPLE of her relationship with de Rossi in 2005.
5 of 17
HAND TO HOLD
The twosome snuggled up at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
6 of 17
'PERFECT FIT'
"She's taught me lessons about myself, and I feel like I've taught her," DeGeneres told The Advocate in 2007, adding that her lady felt like "my perfect fit."
7 of 17
ONE OF A KIND
"Here is the smartest, kindest, most wonderful woman that you'll ever know," the comedian gushed as she introduced de Rossi for their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
8 of 17
A HELPING HAND
Degeneres kept de Rossi's gown in order at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
9 of 17
SIDE BY SIDE
The couple got cozy while attending the Teen Choice Awards in 2015.
10 of 17
FOREVER VALENTINE
De Rossi celebrated 2016 Valentine's Day with a cute couple selfie.
11 of 17
LUCKY LADIES
"Portia and I constantly say to each other, 'We are so lucky.' Sometimes it's lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there," DeGeneres told PEOPLE in her 2016 cover story. "I've gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I'm not going anywhere. She's not going anywhere. I'm not saying the relationship took a while; I'm saying in my life, it took a while to find this."
12 of 17
STRIKE A POSE
The duo showed off their playful sides on the 2015 People's Choice Awards red carpet.
13 of 17
ONE BIG FAMILY
"Augie and Wolf are over the Sunday selfie," de Rossi joked, captioning a group pic with DeGeneres and their pups, on Twitter.
14 of 17
EYES ON YOU
The couple were as smitten as ever at a Saint Laurent show in 2016.
15 of 17
OCEAN OF LOVE
The pair documented their stroll on the beach on Twitter.
16 of 17
NOTHING LEFT TO FIND
De Rossi supported DeGeneres at the 2016 premiere of Finding Dory.
17 of 17
BEST FRIENDS FOR LIFE
"I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world," Degeneres told PEOPLE in October 2016.
De Rossi expressed similar sentiments during a January 2016 chat with ET. "And she's the only person I want to hang out with. Like, she is my best friend and I just want to be with her all the time," she said.
See Also
More
Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child
More
WATCH: Sterling K. Brown Dishes on What to Expect from the This Is Us Season 2 Premiere
Crying in the Bathroom, Filming Heartbreak & Saying Bye to Bruce: Inside the Kardashians' Most Explosive Moments on TV
Failed Marriages, Stripper Poles & 12 More Revelations from the Kardashians' 10 Years on TV