STRUCK BY CUPID

"We actually met socially and I just felt that immediate draw," de Rossi recalled about falling for DeGeneres during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We did talk a little bit and then over those three years, we saw each other at parties or at various things, but the one time that was the most significant was during a photoshoot actually."

She continued: "I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn't believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart. I felt weak at the knees and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about 10 months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it."