Ellen DeGeneres Highlights the 'Good in the World' After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Love Will Always Win'

Ellen DeGeneres opened her show on Tuesday with a reminder of love and compassion in the wake of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 others injured over the weekend.

“I am hoping we can fill this room with love, and prayers, and hope,” DeGeneres said in her opening monologue. “That’s what I want right now. This show is airing on Tuesday, but we are taping on Monday, and we all woke up this morning to the news of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. My heart is broken for everyone affected by what happened there.”

She continued, “I mean, we were just in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, and when you think of Las Vegas, it’s a place to escape and have fun and you never imagine anything like this could ever happen.”

DeGeneres noted that “there’s so much going on in the world right now,” naming the devastation in places like Puerto Rico and Mexico following recent natural disasters, “and on top of all that, something like this happens,” she said.

“I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless,” DeGeneres said. “And it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. We cannot do that.”

“I always say that there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that,” she added. “And that is what we have to focus on. I see it everywhere. You look in Las Vegas, and people were helping each other. People lined up at 4:30 in the morning just to donate blood.”

DeGeneres then played a montage of the many do-gooders she’s profiled on her show — from a bus driver who saved the school children onboard after the vehicle burst into flames to a young app developer helping those with disabilities — hoping that it would serve as a “reminder of all the people out there that we have shown you that do good.”

Concluded the host, “The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show.”

DeGeneres originally spoke out after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Twitter, writing, “It’s unimaginable. And yet it’s real. I don’t know where to begin. Watching, crying, and sending love.”

She said in a second tweet, “Care. Love. Be outraged. Be devastated. Just don’t give up. The world needs good humans today.”