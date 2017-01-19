Ellen DeGeneres Makes History with 20th People’s Choice Award: ‘Thank You All Very Much. I Love You’

Ellen DeGeneres hit a record-breaking total of 20 People’s Choice Awards at the annual awards show on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“Tonight her People’s Choice Award total hits 20? I don’t know how that’s possible,” Justin Timberlake, who presented DeGeneres with the honor, said after showing a montage of DeGeneres’ previous wins, dating back to her 1995 victory for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series for Ellen. “Let’s bring them all out.”

Then, several men emerged holding DeGeneres’s trophies.

“That was subtle. Did you request that?” Timberlake joked to DeGeneres, before announcing her wins as Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice and Favorite Comedic Collaboration.

“She’s a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet,” the singer said. “I’m talking, of course, about Portia’s baby mamma, Ellen DeGeneres!”

Then, the 58-year-old TV host graced the stage and delivered a funny introduction about her mid-drive thought about how much she loved mashed potatoes before sharing her humorous and heartfelt sentiments.

Flabbergasted at the honor, DeGeneres said: “Seventeen, I get it; 18, sure; 19, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous.”

“I say thank you, people,” she said. “And the only thing that would make me happier—and not, not a lot happier because this makes me happy—but if it was voted on by animals because I love animals, and I think they know how much I love them. But animals aren’t organized enough to have an awards ceremony. At least I have not seen one.”

She continued: “And they have paws so it would hit a lot of numbers and it wouldn’t be able to dictate the person that they would be hoping to vote for.”

All jokes aside, she concluded with a touching message to her fans.

“Thank you all very much. I love you,” she told the crowd.