Happy birthday, Ellen DeGeneres!

The star celebrated her 60th birthday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday, and was surprised with special messages from some of her famous friends, including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

Bell, who has celebrated the talk show host’s big day for two years in a row, was a guest invited by DeGeneres for the birthday episode.

“You give so much joy and you give 60 years of wisdom and how to share that joy to the greatest degree possible and we’re all just very grateful,” The Good Place actress, 37, said after gifting her with a shirt that read, “It took 60 years to look this good.”

But Bell also had another surprise up her sleeve.

Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres

Husband Shepard created an original song for DeGeneres, specifically belting out the many reasons why she makes 60 look “so sexy.”

“Happy birthday, Ellen. I can’t believe you’re turning 60 but I have to say 60 has never looked so sexy,” the actor said, dressed in a white tuxedo and color coordinated bow tie.

Dax Shepard and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I know Portia [de Rossi]'s your girl, but if you were single and straight I'd rock your world."

Other hilarious lyrics from the birthday tribute included: “Even when you had a perm, you were fine as hell” and “If I could be with you, I’d be the luckiest guy then you could hook me up with a check from Shutterfly.”

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake sang a live serenade to DeGeneres via video call.

The singer, 36, took a break from rehearsals of his Super Bowl halftime show to send a sweet shout-out. “Hey baby! … I’m so sorry I can’t be there to kick off your birthday week,” Timberlake said. “You know I would want to be there but I have to make sure we are great,” he joked.

After teasing little-to-no detail about his Feb. 4 performance, he revealed his gift to the birthday girl. “Well aren’t you sweet!” DeGeneres said after receiving a delivery of pink peonies.

And as an added courtesy to his longtime pal, Timberlake promised to incorporate her dance move into his Super Bowl show. “Well, you are my other girl. Although that feels creepy doesn’t it,” he said, agreeing to rub his stomach “in a sexual way” on stage.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).