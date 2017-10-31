Ellen DeGeneres Resurrects Karla Kardashian and Pokes Fun at Family Baby Boom for Halloween

If you haven’t been “keeping up” with the lesser known Kardashian sister, Karla, she’s got some exciting news!

Ellen DeGeneres brought back her personal KarJenner sister costume in honor of Halloween, complete with leopard print body suit, new blonde locks — following in the style footsteps of Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian‘s recent looks — and a big belly.

“I don’t know if you remember me, I’m Karla Kardashian,” DeGeneres, 59, said in character. “I am the lesser known Kardashian sister and I’ve got a new baby bump under my lady lumps. You know what that means, either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards.”

The host poked fun at the recent baby boom in the family. Kim confirmed in a supertease for season 10 of KUTWK that she is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate. Khloé is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“This season, all the Kardashians are having babies, or what we like to call them, spin-offs,” the host joked. “We all know that Kim is expecting, and everyone is talking about Khloé and Kylie being pregnant, but I have breaking news. I’m not supposed to tell anybody, but I don’t care because I’m a part of the family. Kourtney is pregnant as well!”

At that moment, the real Kourtney emerged to set the record straight for her “sister”: the mother of three is not expecting.

“Stop making up rumors about me! I’m not pregnant. Karla, stop trying to make up rumors like you know all of our secrets,” the 38-year-old reality star said.

DeGeneres replies, “Sorry, I confused you with Kendall [Jenner] ’cause Kendall’s pregnant. I know that for a fact.”

Kendall, 21, then struted onstage to quell any rumors – assuring viewers that she’s not pregnant, either.

DeGeneres’ character then took the opportunity to reveal who her baby daddy is: Shaq’s “cousin” Jaleel O’Neal (played by Jay Pharoah). Staying true to the KarJenner sisters’ love of athletes, Jaleel also played for the NBA — the Neighborhood Bowling Association.

Don't miss my Halloween show tomorrow! Love, Karla Kardashian. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 29, 2015 at 7:24pm PDT

As fans of DeGeneres know, Karla first made her appearance on the comedian’s hit daytime talk show back in 2015.

“I’m the lesser known Kardashian sister, my name is Karla Kardashian with a K, we’re known for our double Ks. These are double Ks, too, by the way,” Karla explained on Ellen‘s season 13 Halloween episode, pointing to her breasts.

“I’m a big part of the family, but for some reason I’m always cut out of the show,” she continued. “I understand because they only have 12 reality shows that are on TV 80 hours a week, but they didn’t have room for me.”