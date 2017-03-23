Twerk Off! Ellen DeGeneres Hosts a Sexy Group Date for Rachel Lindsay and 6 Bachelorette Contestants

The Bachelorette is revealing its contestants a little differently this season.

While the cast is usually kept under wraps until the full bios are released a few weeks prior to the season premiere, fans were introduced to four of leading lady Rachel Lindsay‘s suitors during a special Bachelor: After the Final Rose segment on March 13 — and now, we get to meet even more!

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres hosts a special group date for Lindsay and six contestants from this season, which began filming about a week ago and will premiere on ABC in two months.

Before any of the guys are brought out, DeGeneres has to catch up with Lindsay one-on-one first.

“I mean, for me, it’s no secret — I’m super skeptical,” Lindsay says of whether she’s made any genuine connections yet. “But I will honestly say that I am so hopeful. I have an amazing group of men, I see a lot of potential, and I’m really excited to see where this goes. I feel good!”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

And even though she’s juggling around 30 men, she (thankfully) hasn’t mixed up any names yet.

“I’ll be honest, I am not good with names at all,” she says with a laugh. “But I’m trying to make an effort, I appreciate that these guys are here for me and I’m grateful so I say their names three times in my head over and over and over again before I meet them. So far, so good — I haven’t said a wrong name yet.”

So … has she had her first kiss?

“I have,” she reveals. “He initiated. It was completely unexpected. I know this sounds cliché, but it totally swept me off my feet. It was good!”

Lindsay won’t reveal which guy it was with — but little did she know, he was about to out himself. DeGeneres then brings out the six men on the group date: Fred, Alex, Jonathan, Brian, Will and Peter.

“Does anybody have any reaction to learning that she’s kissed someone already?” asks DeGeneres.

“She’s a great kisser,” says Brian slyly as the audience cheers.

“Alright, so we know that he kisses and tells,” quips DeGeneres.

The host then explains to the guys that when trying to predict a certain outcome, it’s an Ellen DeGeneres Show tradition for men to dance through the audience shirtless for money — and whoever collects the most wins. The guys proceed to go full-on Magic Mike, whipping their shirts off and grinding on women in the audience.

After adding up the money, finalists Will and Alex move on to play “Make it Rain,” another Ellen classic in which the men have to answer questions about Lindsay such as where she’s from and what she does for a living.

Finally, DeGeneres gifts the winner, Alex, with a custom suit to wear to his next rose ceremony — and we’re not quite sure whether it’ll help or hurt him. Best of luck, boys!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings), and The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.