Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Join Chrissy Teigen & John Legend for Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Bash

Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday party on Saturday drew a who’s who of Hollywood — and, luckily, there was a photo booth on-site to document it all.

The TV host, who celebrated her 60th birthday on Jan. 26, recruited some of her famous friends to mark the milestone this weekend.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West were naturals in the photo booth — a staple of KarJenner bashes — posing alone, as well as with fellow celebrities.

Kim Kardashian

“Mom & Dad,” the reality star — who recently welcomed her third child with West, a baby girl named Chicago, via surrogate — captioned a couple shot in their coordinating attire.

DeGeneres herself even retweeted a snap of the pair with another power couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

“Having the best birthday,” the talk show host wrote.

Teigen also shared several photos from the night out, including a full-length shot that showed off her baby bump in a flowing gown, as well as Legend’s suave blue suit.

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018

Having the best birthday. https://t.co/NOxtAugvR7 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 11, 2018

Olivia Munn snagged a ton of pictures with fellow partygoers, including Jennifer Aniston, who crossed her arms and made a funny face for the photo op.

However, it was Meghan Trainor who got the most coveted photo: a silly shot with the birthday girl herself.

This is just the latest round of birthday wishes for DeGeneres rom A-list stars. Ever since the big day, DeGeneres’ show has been filled with surprise celebrity guests showing her their love.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres’ Father Elliot Dies at 92: ‘There Was Not One Bone of Judgment in His Body’

Longtime friend Aniston stopped by to walk down memory lane with the woman of the hour, while Michelle Obama appeared on the talk show in her first interview since leaving the White House.

During a special two-hour episode, Sofia Vergara stopped by to wish the host a happy birthday — and give her an electric scooter to help ease the transition into her golden years. Jimmy Kimmel then figure-skated his way onto the stage, followed by Jamie Foxx, who showed up with a bottle of champagne for a special toast. The first hour wrapped up with Chance the Rapper, who surprised DeGeneres — “a truly special person” — with flowers.

But the best surprise came at the end of the show, when DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi presented an incredibly thoughtful gift that brought the host to tears: de Rossi is building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund next to Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda — a center for education, tourism and further scientific research. (DeGeneres has been a longtime admirer of Fossey, a late scientist who studied the rare mountain gorilla in Rwanda.)