Ellen DeGeneres Is Back Performing Stand-Up — See the Photos!

Ellen DeGeneres is officially back behind the mic.
Ahead of her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, her first since 2003’s Here and Now, the comedian performed Tuesday night at Largo in Los Angeles.
The venue shared photos of her set on social media, saying it was “an honor to have Ellen in the house again” and that she “brought the funny tonite” and “is in full throttle.”
Ellen at last. I asked her to do a set almost 20 years ago at the old Largo on Fairfax and she was done. Great news for us all, she is in full throttle. Thanks for Tig for supplying the net and E and Largo team for making my job so fun. New season of Ellen coming next week on your telly and many more drop ins here we hope. @HoustonFoodBank
Details of the show are unclear; Largo and reps for DeGeneres and Netflix did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.
Following the announcement of her Netflix special, DeGeneres addressed it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she shared. “I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”
This article originally appeared on Ew.com