TV

Ellen DeGeneres Is Back Performing Stand-Up — See the Photos!

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Ellen DeGeneres presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)

Ellen DeGeneres is officially back behind the mic.

Ahead of her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, her first since 2003’s Here and Now, the comedian performed Tuesday night at Largo in Los Angeles.

The venue shared photos of her set on social media, saying it was “an honor to have Ellen in the house again” and that she “brought the funny tonite” and “is in full throttle.”

Details of the show are unclear; Largo and reps for DeGeneres and Netflix did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

Following the announcement of her Netflix special, DeGeneres addressed it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she shared. “I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com