Ellen DeGeneres Is Back Performing Stand-Up — See the Photos!

Ellen DeGeneres is officially back behind the mic.

Ahead of her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, her first since 2003’s Here and Now, the comedian performed Tuesday night at Largo in Los Angeles.

The venue shared photos of her set on social media, saying it was “an honor to have Ellen in the house again” and that she “brought the funny tonite” and “is in full throttle.”

What an honor to have #Ellen in the house again! 8/29/17 @TheEllenShow A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

.@TheEllenShow in the house Holy Moley! #EllenDegeneres brought the funny tonite…very good news that she is back onstage. Stay tuned for more from her. A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Back in the house for her second standup show in 15 years #EllenDegeneres! 8/29/17 @theellenshow. A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Ellen at last. I asked her to do a set almost 20 years ago at the old Largo on Fairfax and she was done. Great news for us all, she is in full throttle. Thanks for Tig for supplying the net and E and Largo team for making my job so fun. New season of Ellen coming next week on your telly and many more drop ins here we hope. @HoustonFoodBank A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Details of the show are unclear; Largo and reps for DeGeneres and Netflix did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

Following the announcement of her Netflix special, DeGeneres addressed it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she shared. “I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”

