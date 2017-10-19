“Get up and come with me or I will kill you and I will kill your family.”

So begins the trailer for Lifetime’s I Am Elizabeth Smart, an upcoming TV movie dramatizing Smart‘s nine months in captivity after she was abducted from her Salt Lake City bedroom in June 2002, when she was 14 years old.

The trailer, exclusively premiered above, depicts Smart’s harrowing kidnapping by Brian David Mitchell as he leads her at knife-point from her family’s home to a makeshift camp nearby.

Eventually, Mitchell would take Smart to California. Throughout, she endured horrifying physical and sexual violence.

She persevered, and in March 2003, she was rescued from her captivity.

“There was a point that I stopped crying,” she has said. “It’s not just because I didn’t feel pain anymore, not because I didn’t feel sorrow. It was just to keep going. I mean, it just was to survive, to live.”

Mitchell is serving a life sentence on several charges related to her kidnapping, following his 2010 conviction. (Wanda Barzee, his wife, pleaded guilty for her role and testified against him.)

Smart — now an activist, author and TV news correspondent, who welcomed her second child in the spring — produced the Lifetime film about her experiences and even visited the set, where she met actress Alana Boden, who portrays her.

“It was a real honor to play such a strong and inspirational woman,” Boden told PEOPLE, adding, “What she went through was unimaginable. But I wanted people to know she’s bright, she didn’t lose hope, she’s a true survivor. It was so important that these points came across on camera.”

“I’m not apprehensive about what the audience might take away,” Smart told reporters of the film in July, according to Deadline.

“It is the best worst movie I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It was so well done and accurate. I’m very proud of it.”

I Am Elizabeth Smart premieres Nov. 18 (8 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.