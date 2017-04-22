Elisabeth Moss on Filming Awkward Sex Scenes in The Handmaid's Tale: 'They're Always the Worst'

Elisabeth Moss does not mince words when talking about filming sex scenes.

“Sex scenes are always f— awkward. They’re always the worst,” Moss, 34, told reporters at The Handmaid’s Tale‘s premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Friday night. “That’s actually not as awkward ’cause you have clothes on.”

The series, based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. The Mad Men actress said the show’s subject matter felt more and more topical as they filmed during the election cycle, in a way that was “personal and surreal and not something that was very enjoyable.”

Moss plays Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women who is a handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. Offred has one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

On my way to The Handmaids Tale premiere last night at TriBeCa film Festival! Even though I've seen the first episode I was still nervous, happens every time!!:) #hallwayseries #handmaidstale @rosettagetty @tiffanyandco A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

The 10-episode first season of The Handmaid’s Tale hits Hulu on April 26.